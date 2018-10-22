The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Monday that a Duncan woman had been charged with domestic violence.
SLED Said Meagan Schall, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic violence second degree.
SLED said they were asked to investigate by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office said SLED was asked to investigate because Schall’s husband is a deputy.
According to an arrest warrant, on Sunday, Schall is accused of attacking the victim with a broomstick, causing visible injuries. The attack happened while children were present.
