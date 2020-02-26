COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has cancelled an Endangered Persons Alert for an elderly couple who never returned to their assisted living home after going out to dinner Tuesday night.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said they were searching for Ronald and Mary Denny.
The couple left their assisted living home driving a green 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. Both Ronald and Mary have memory issues and take daily medications for health conditions.
We learned around 9:54 p.m. Wednesday that both were located, according to SLED.
Lexington County S.O. says they were safely found in Horry County and are being reunited with their family.
