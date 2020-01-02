GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Goose Creek man who suffered from dementia was canceled Thursday after officials said the man was found dead.
On Christmas Day, Goose Creek police said they were looking for 79-year-old Leonard Sparks who had been lat seen at the Food Lion on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek, where his credit card was used, on Dec. 24.
Along with dementia, police said Sparks had other medical conditions that required medications.
