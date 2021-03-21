YORK, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman on behalf of York County Sheriff's Office.
According to SLED. 76-year-old Elizabeth "Annette" Hull was last seen on Lake Wylie Drive on Saturday around 11 p.m.
SLED described Hull as 5'5" and weighing 145 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse and green pants.
SLD also mentioned Hull was possibly driving to Piedmont Medical Center to visit her husband. She drives a 2009 ML350 light blue Mercedes Benz with the tag: QFP330.
Anyone who sees Hull is asked to call 911 immediately.
