SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Nearly five years after an Upstate woman was strangled and killed, SLED said a current South Carolina inmate has been charged with murder and other offenses in Erika Spencer’s death.
Spencer, 20, was killed in May 2015. She was pregnant at the time.
On Monday, SLED announced that the suspect, Brandon Eugene Maddox, was charged on Jan. 21 with murder, criminal sexual conduct first degree, and burglary.
The warrants state Maddox, 28, broke into Spencer’s home and used aggravated force to sexually assault the victim, which resulted in Spencer’s death.
Maddox is currently in the SC Department of Corrections serving time for multiple crimes, including attempted murder.
PREVIOUSLY - SLED re-examining murder case of pregnant Spartanburg woman from 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.