SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said a former Spartanburg County Detention Center Officer arrested last week in connection with a domestic violence case now faces a new charge
Kelvin Odias Washington, 50, was charged on May 3 with domestic violence second degree.
According to the arrest warrant, Washington caused physical harm to the victim’s wrist and impeded airflow. The incident happened on May 3 in Spartanburg County.
On May 9, SLED said they had filed another charge of harassment second degree after he violated a judge's order not to the contact the victim in the previous case.
The warrant states this new crime occurred on May 7.
The initial SLED investigation was requested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
