UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said a former City of Union employee was arrested Thursday on accusations that she took money from the town’s accounts for her personal use.
Amy Smith Belue, 44, was charged with embezzlement of public funds value less than $10,000 and breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
According to the SLED report, between November 2017 and February 2019 Belue worked as the director of Main Street Junction and was tasked with the safekeeping and disbursement of money she collected for the public’s use of the facility.
She is accused of converting some of that money for her personal use. SLED said Belue failed to deposit a $3,830 fee she collected and confessed in writing that she took approximately $2,700 in cash for her personal uses.
She is also accused of using her city-issued credit card to make personal Amazon purchases
The SLED investigation was requested by the City of Union.
Belue was booked at the Union County Detention Center on Thursday and has since been released.
MORE NEWS - Man arrested in Cowpens charged with the attempted murder of his father, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.