NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED agents said a former deputy sheriff with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of submitting false statements to obtain unemployment benefits while he was a full-time employee.
Detrick Vandice Bishop, 49, was charged with nine counts of false statements or representations, or failures to disclose material facts, to obtain or increase benefits.
According to warrants, Bishop is accused of filing false documents to receive more than $3,500 in unemployment benefits over a several-week period in 2020 when he was still employed as a full-time deputy and worked part-time at the Newberry County School District.
SLED said they were asked to investigate by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
Bishop was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to online jail records.
DEW Executive Director Dan Elizey encouraged anyone who has any idea that fraud is happening to complete a fraud form on the website or call 1-866-831-1724 to report it.
