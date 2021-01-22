GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED agents announced Friday that a former
Gaffney Police Department officer had been arrested after he was accused of sexual battery towards a woman who was incapacitated.
Roger Michael Hadden, 38, was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree.
According to the arrest warrant, the crime happened between August 5 and August 6, 2020. The warrant alleges the sexual battery occurred with Hadden knowing that the victim was "mentally incapacitated."
SLED said they were asked to investigate by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Gaffney police said Hadden had been suspended without pay since the start of the investigation and was terminated Friday morning.
Hadden was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center on Friday. Online jail records show that GPS/ home monitoring was a condition of a $25,000 bond set by the judge.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, SLED said.
