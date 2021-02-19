GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced in a release that its agents have arrested a former deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for criminal sex charges.
According to SLED, 34-year-old Christopher J. Abercrombie is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnaping, first degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and misconduct in office.
The incident took place on October 29, 2020, according to the release.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis released a statement on Abercrombie's termination from the sheriff's office.
“Like any complaint involving misconduct against an employee at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office we investigated it to the fullest extent to ensure the integrity and public trust is upheld by the deputy’s sworn to serve our community. In this case it was immediately made clear that Mr. Abercrombie broke the oath he swore to uphold and under no circumstances will behavior of utter disgrace be tolerated in my office.”
According to the statement, a complaint was brought to the sheriff's office regarding Abercrombie that alleged that the former deputy engaged in improper conduct while he was on duty.
SLED says that Abercrombie is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center and his case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
MORE NEWS: Biden says he may travel to Texas next week in wake of devastating storms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.