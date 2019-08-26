GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Agents with SLED said a former Greenwood County Detention Center officer was arrested Friday in connection with providing contraband to an inmate at the jail.
Miriam Sadler Leaman, 28, is charged with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.
According to the arrest warrants Leaman provided an inmate with Ativan, a Schedule IV drug, between March and May 2019.
SLED said they were asked to investigate by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
Leaman was booked at the Greenwood County Detention Center after her arrest, SLED said.
