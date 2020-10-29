LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a former detention center officer was arrested Wednesday and charged with misconduct following a SLED investigation.
The sheriff's office said they were notified on August 27, 2020 that a former detention deputy, 33-year-old Phillip Kevin Tollison, may have committed misconduct in office and officially requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conduct a criminal investigation.
A warrant was served on Wednesday charging Tollison with misconduct in office.
The sheriff's office said any further details about the arrest will come from SLED.
A news release from SLED later revealed that Tollison is accused of exposing himself to someone else while on duty. He was booked into the detention center, and SLED says the case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
MORE NEWS - More than 50 trees down in Greenville city limits, officials say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.