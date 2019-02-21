SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday that a former Oconee County employee was arrested after an investigation into embezzlement.
SLED said Bobbi Jo Miller, 38, of Seneca was charged with embezzlement of public funds (less than $10,000).
Miller was employed by the Oconee County Solid Waste Department.
According to the arrest warrant, the crime happened between October 19 and November 29, 2018 while Miller was employed as the office manager.
The warrant states Miller admitted to the embezzlement and spending the money for her personal use.
SLED said their investigation was requested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.