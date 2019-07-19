PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- SLED announced the arrest of a former detention center officer in connection to a sexual assault of an eight-year-old.
Raymond Wade Whitmire, 50, was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
Whitmire was booked into the same detention center he used to work.
The case is being prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
MORE NEWS
When a woman's car broke down, these teens pushed it five miles to her home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.