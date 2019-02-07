Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former Pickens County Detention Center officer in connection to providing contraband materials to inmates at the facility.
Thom Berry with SLED says that 23-year-old Zachary Keith Blanton, was charged with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to prisoners.
According to SLED, between January 7, 2019 and February 6, 2019, Blanton furnished prisoners with methamphetamine, cell phones, and tobacco at the Pickens Co. Detention Center.
Blanton is now being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.
