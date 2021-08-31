INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed that a former school resource officer at T.E. Mabry Middle School was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor.
Caitlin Lee Wooten, 29, is accused of trying to coerce a student into sexual activity while she served as a school resource officer, according to SLED.
In addition to the solicitation charge, Wooten is also charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18 and misconduct in office, SLED confirmed.
According to the agency, a request was made for SLED to investigate by the Inman Police Department.
The release from SLED says that Wooten is currently at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Spartanburg District 1 confirmed that Wooten has not been employed as a school resource officer since March of this year.
MORE NEWS: Two pets exposed to rabid bat in Spartanburg County, DHEC confirms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.