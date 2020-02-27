Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they had arrested a former school resource officer.
According to SLED, the investigation was at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Agents say on Tuesday, February 25, 37-year-old Dwight Anthony Garcia was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
SLED said the arrest was not work-related and stemmed from an incident involving a child on January 4, 2020.
According to arrest warrants, Garcia, "did place at unreasonable risk of harm or did cause to be done unlawfully or maliciously any bodily harm to or abandonment of a minor child."
Garcia was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
