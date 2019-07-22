SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED said a new charge has been filed against a former Spartanburg County deputy accused of assaulting his wife in at least four separate incidents since 2011.
According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 37-year-old Donald Douglas Ross, Jr. is accused of hitting his wife during an incident on October 15, 2018. Warrants released by SLED indicate he punched her in the mouth, causing her lip to bust open and bleed.
However, that's only the most recent assault allegation levied against him. Another warrant says in September 2017, Ross shoved his wife into a wall, causing her to hit her head and leave a visible lump behind. During this incident, one of their children was in the residence and within earshot of the alleged assault.
The oldest assault SLED issued a warrant for allegedly happened in 2011. According to that warrant, Ross is accused of picking up and slamming his wife onto the floor while she pregnant with their child, causing pain and cramping.
Those three assaults reportedly happened at the couple's residence in Greenville County.
On Monday, SLED said Ross was charged with a new count of domestic violence second degree for an incident that occurred on July 3, 2016. According to the arrest warrant, Ross is accused of picking up the victim and slamming her to the floor, leaving her temporarily unable to breathe. The assault happened in Georgetown County.
SLED says the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office requested the investigation.
Ross has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. He faces one count of 2nd degree domestic violence and two counts of 3rd degree domestic violence.
This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
