SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED announced Wednesday that a former Spartanburg County Detention Center officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.
The suspect is Christopher Rollins Marden, 24.
According to the arrest warrants, the crimes occurred on March 23 at a home in Wellford.
The warrants state Marden grabbed the victim by her neck, threw her to the floor, hit her in the face, pointed a gun at her, and threatened to kill her.
Marden is also accused of confining the victim to their bedroom for about half-an-hour with no means of communication or avenue of escape.
The arrest warrants were signed Tuesday and Marden was taken into custody.
Marden was released on bon Wednesday morning, per online jail records.
SLED said they began investigating at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
