NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a former state trooper was charged after failing to book an individual for personal gain.
According to SLED, on Wednesday, Donovan Jordan Hadley, 25, was charged with misconduct in office. This came after Hadley failed to properly book an individual into the Newberry County Detention Center after placing them under arrest for DUI in an attempt to gain personal benefit.
Warrants show that Hadley asked the individual to go back to his home instead of booking her. The individual refused and Hadley took her to her cousin's house. He then sent text messages afterwards saying he would dismiss her DUI charge and she could get her license if she came back to Hadley's house.
Agents said Hadley has been booked into the Newberry County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 11h Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
