PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A former Pickens County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested following a use of force incident back in 2021, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
SLED said on Sept. 3, 2021 they were requested by Sheriff Rick Clark to investigate a use of force incident that happened on Aug. 30, 2021.
Following the investigation, on Jan. 25, 2022, James William Trotter was arrested by SLED agents and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center for assault and battery second degree and misconduct in office.
SLED said the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitors Office will prosecute this case.
