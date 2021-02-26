GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former Greenville County was charged on Friday after a SLED investigation into an arrest Ryan Gibson made in the summer of 2020.
SLED charged Gibson, 29, with assault and battery third degree, misconduct, and misconduct in office. The former lawman turned himself in at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to his attorney, who did not want to give further comment.
Gibson’s arrest comes after Benny Jones, along with community activist Traci Fant, filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office, alleging that Gibson had wrongfully arrested Jones and used excessive force to subdue him during a July 25, 2020 encounter. The arrest came after Jones said he stopped to observe a traffic stop deputies were in the middle of, involving an acquaintance.
According to arrest warrants, Gibson is accused of hitting the victim with his legs and hands. Gibson is also accused of neglected his duties when he "affected an unlawful arrest."
Sheriff Hobart Lewis confirmed that Gibson had been terminated on August 5 after the sheriff’s office’s Office of Professional Standards had launched an internal investigation. The sheriff said the termination was for Conduct Unbecoming, Violation of General Order 229 dealing with improper criminal process and Violation of General Order 205 relating to excessive use of force.
On Friday, Lewis released this statement on Gibson's arrest:
“While the incident was extremely unfortunate, I am very grateful for Ms. Fant and her activism, by bringing this incident to our attention and communicating the proper methods for filing a grievance against a GCSO employee. As seen in the investigation, our investigators within our Office of Professional Standards conducted a thorough and timely investigation and resolved the matter with a sustained complaint.”
Fant and Jones held a news conference on Friday after the arrest was announced:
PREVIOUSLY - Investigation started, deputy terminated after Greenville Co. man claims wrongful arrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.