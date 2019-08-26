PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former Pickens County Detention Center officer who was arrested earlier this year faces new charges after SLED agents say he conspired to distribute drugs in the jail with two other people.
23-year-old Zachary Keith Blanton was originally arrested back in February and charged with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to prisoners.
On August 22, SLED said he was arrested again and charged with two counts of conspiracy.
SLED said Blanton worked with Susan Lynn Maready, 45, of Easley, and Dustin Allen Wilson, 33, of Pickens, along with two other inmates to conspire and carry out the scheme to distribute meth in the jail beginning in January of this year.
Maready and Wilson were also both arrested and charged with conspiracy on August 22.
All three suspects were booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.
PREVIOUSLY - SLED: Former Pickens Co. guard smuggles meth, cell phones, and tobacco to prisoners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.