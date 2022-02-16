PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a former Pacolet Police Officer was recently charged and taken into custody.
Agents said the suspect, Benjamin Perry Levi, was charged with Misconduct in Office and Assault and Battery 3rd Degree. The warrants states that Levi allegedly grabbed, tackled and unlawfully detained a juvenile victim.
They added that he was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Wednesday.
According to Agents, the Pacolet Police Department asked for this SLED investigation.
This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
