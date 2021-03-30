GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said they arrested a Greenville County man on Monday after he was accused of taking campaign money and forging documents.
David Tyler Hoover, 47, was charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and three counts of forgery.
According to arrest warrants, Hoover was working for the Tommy Smith for Sheriff campaign and Holcombe for House campaign when the crimes were committed. Per the warrants, Hoover is accused of forging Smith's initials on a contract in March 2020, forging a check from another campaign account and depositing the money into his account on March 2020, failing to pay vendors for their services during the campaign with money given to him by the campaign for that purpose, taking campaign money without returning it in January 2020, and by purchasing a political ad on a Greenville television station by representing himself as an employee for a company that he did not work for in January 2020
The SLED investigation was requested by Senator Dwight Loftis.
Hoover was no longer in the Greenville County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.
