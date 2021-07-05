OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have identified the suspect wanted after they fired shots at Oconee County deputies and fled during a pursuit on Monday.
Oconee deputies say they tried to initiate a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Avalanche at around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon on highway 183 near highway 130. The traffic stop was due to suspicious behavior in a Wells Fargo parking lot, according to deputies.
The pursuit eventually moved into Pickens County. The suspect, now identified as Christopher Lee O' Donald, drove at excessive speeds, disregarded a stop sign and passed vehicles on a double yellow line, according to deputies.
During the pursuit, the suspect stopped their vehicle and began to fire shots at deputies. The gunshots came from what appeared to be some form of a rifle, according to deputies. The gunfire disabled the deputy's vehicle, but nobody was harmed.
Deputies say they returned fire on the suspect, but they continued to flee.
Pickens County Deputies then responded to the location, and the suspect fled on foot on Jamison Road near Freedom Forest Drive. The Pickens County Sherriff's Office is currently searching for the suspect.
Deputies say that the suspect is possibly a white male wearing a dark shirt. They have facial hair and either black or brown hair, according to deputies.
SLED was requested to investigate the shots fired at deputies. The deputy will be placed on administrative leave while SLED investigates the deputy discharging his weapon, per Sheriff's Office policy.
The suspect fled on foot, and currently, no evidence shows that the suspect was injured during the incident.
