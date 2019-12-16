GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple Furman University students, a university spokesman confirmed on Monday
A spokesman for SLED also said they were investigating claims that student athletes were involved.
"SLED is actively participating in an investigation with Furman University Police regarding accusations of sexual misconduct involving student athletes at the University," SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby stated in an email. "Specific details of the investigation are not available as this is an active and ongoing law enforcement proceeding."
Furman University said their own Title IX office is conducting an investigation as well.
The Furman University Police Chief provided a comment on the matter:
"The University’s immediate priority has been to support and provide help to potential victims, and to take measures to ensure the safety of the campus community.
We encourage anyone with knowledge of any sexual misconduct or related crimes to contact the Furman University Police Department at 864-294-2111 or the Title IX Coordinator at 864-294-2221."
It remains unclear if or how Bob Jones University may be connected to the investigation in some way. A spokesman gave some brief clarification Monday.
“To clarify, it has never been in question whether or not our students were suspects. They are not," BJU Chief of Staff Randy Page said in an email.
Page went on to say, “As the investigation is ongoing, BJU will not be releasing any additional information so as not to jeopardize the SLED investigation.”
