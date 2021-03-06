GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said SLED was called in investigate a deputy-involved shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Toscano Court.
The sheriff's office said they were called to the apartment building to investigate noises on the roof. When the responding deputy arrived, that deputy encountered a man on the roof of the building.
At some point during the deputy's interaction, the sheriff's office said the person on the roof pulled a gun and the deputy opened fire.
The fire department was called in to help get the suspect down from the building.
Deputies said the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
The deputy involved was not hurt and will be placed on paid administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.
