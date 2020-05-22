GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolnia) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division said agents are investigating after an officer was shot and the suspect was killed when the policeman returned fire in Greenwood Thursday evening.
A spokesperson for Greenwood PD tells us they arrived on scene just before 11 p.m.
According to spokesperson Johnathan Link for the police department, an officer responded to a domestic disturbance call where the suspect reportedly pulled a gun on a woman along Hospital Street. During the response, Link said the officer and suspect got into a scuffle, and the suspect fired a shot at the officer, hitting the officer's vest. The officer returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.
Friday morning, Sonny Cox with the Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as 60-year-old Willie Lee Quarles, Sr.
According to the coroner, Quarles suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest area. Cox said that Quarles died on scene at the home. An autopsy will be performed later Friday morning.
Link said SLED was called to investigate per protocol. He toldus the officer appears to be fine and the vest stopped the round fully. He said no other officers were involved.
SLED confirmed they are investigating but did not disclose any additional details.
SLED said the Greenwood shooting was the 18th in South Carolina this year and the first involving Greenwood police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.