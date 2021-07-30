LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED is investigating after an inmate passed away while in custody at the Johnson Detention Center on Friday morning, according the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the inmate was booked in the detention center for breach of peace and resisting arrest. While in the detention center, the inmate had a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital where he passed away shortly after.
SLED was requested to investigate due to protocol with in-custody deaths.
MORE NEWS: Silver Alert issued for missing endangered man possibly heading to Marion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.