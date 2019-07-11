PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens County deputies are investigating after an inmate, who was booked on numerous charges, was found unconscious in his cell.
EMS personnel transported the inmate to the hospital where he remains admitted in critical condition but is still alive, deputies say.
SLED officials are now responding and investigating, deputies say.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office provided no comment to media.
