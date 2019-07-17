PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens County deputies are investigating after an inmate, who was booked on numerous charges, was found unconscious in his cell.
EMS personnel transported the inmate to the hospital where he was initially alive, but SLED officials say later died.
At this time a cause of death has not been determined.
SLED officials are still investigating at this time.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's ID.
