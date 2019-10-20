GREENVILLE, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- Around 12:30 p.m. deputies with Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence along Cliffview Court, in reference to an investigation.
Deputies say after arriving at the residence an officer involved shooting occurred.
The deputy, who was not shot but received injuries, was transported to the hospital for treatment as well as the individual at the residence who sustained at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies say this incident is being now investigated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.
