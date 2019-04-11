Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED is actively investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning at the Laurens County Hospital.
According to Thom Berry with SLED, the call came in shortly after 2 a.m. as an officer involved shooting.
Berry said that an officer with the Greenville Health Authority Police Department was involved in a confrontation with an individual receiving treatment inside the hospital. Berry says the suspect fired a weapon striking the officer and then tried to flee the building. According to SLED the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.
We're told both are currently undergoing treatment, but there is no word on their condition at this time.
According to SLED, no one else was hurt in the exchange of gunfire.
The Hospital is operating as normal right now and SLED is continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.