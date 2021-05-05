Police and SLED investigating after student shoots themselves in high school parking lot

Ware Shoals High School shooting

Law enforcement on scene of shooting at Ware Shoals High School. (FOX Carolina / May 5)

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said Ware Shoals High Schools went on lockdown after a shooting incident. 

According to the Superintendent Dr. Fay Sprouse, at approximately 8:05 a.m., Ware Shoals High School went on lockdown due to an isolated incident in the school's parking lot. 

Law enforcement said Ware Shoals Police Department, SLED, and the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office are investigating a self-inflicted gunshot wound involving a student. That student is now in critical condition. 

"We have remained in frequent communication with parents regarding this situation, and we remain focused on maintaining a safe learning environment the rest of the school day," said the superintendent. 

A second press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Stay tuned for updates.

