Liberty, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday morning in Anderson County.
We're told it happened in Liberty around 1:00 a.m.
Thom Berry with SLED tells FOX Carolina that it happened when deputies were attempting to serve a warrant.
A suspect was wounded, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
We're told no deputies were harmed in the confrontation.
We are continuing to gather information and we'll update when more becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.