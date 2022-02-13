SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say that they are investigating the death of an inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
According to a release, the investigation was requested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, the inmate was identified as 24-year-old Christopher Johari James Benson. The coroner says he passed away at 5:26 a.m. on Saturday.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
