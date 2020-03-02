Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - An inmate's death is under investigation at the Anderson County Detention Center.
According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was discovered by guards while conducting a routine check on inmates. The inmate was found unresponsive and medical staff and EMS responded.
We're told the inmate was pronounced deceased on scene.
Deputies say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigated the inmate's death.
As SLED continues to investigate, we will update with more information.
At this time, the coroner's office has not released the victim's name.
