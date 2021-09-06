LANCASTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Lancaster on Monday, according to a release.
According to SLED, an officer with the Lancaster Police Department fired shots during a traffic stop.
SLED says that the suspect fled on foot and is still wanted.
No injuries were reported during the incident, the agency confirmed.
This incident was the 27th officer involved shooting incident in South Carolina this year, according to SLED.
