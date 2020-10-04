MYRTLE BEACH - Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said they're investigating a officer involved shooting from Saturday night.
According to SLED, the Myrtle Beach Police Department were responding to a domestic call when shots were exchanged during a confrontation between the suspect and officers.
SLED said one officer was killed and a second officer was shot during the incident. The second officer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
SLED also reported that the suspect was discovered to be deceased following the exchange of gunfire.
The agency said this is an ongoing investigation.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division reported that this incident was the 37th officer involved shooting South Carolina in 2020.
We will update you once we learn more.
