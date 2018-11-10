SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement officials were investigating a scene on Anderson Ridge road in Spartanburg County Saturday evening.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Sunday the incident was an officer involved shooting and that their agency is investigating.
SLED said that one man was shot and wounded in a confrontation with an officer of the Woodruff Police Department during a routine traffic stop.
The agency said this is the 34th officer involved shooting in the state of South Carolina this year, the first involving a Woodruff Police officer.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.