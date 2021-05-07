UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with Sled said they are assisting in a death investigation that occurred Thursday night on West Main Street.
According to the incident report, deputies were dispatched to a home along West Main Street for a deceased subject. Upon arrival, deputies were told by witnesses that they were at the home to cut the grass and found the body on the living room floor.
Deputies said they believe this the victim's death is suspicious.
The Union County Coroner's Office and SLED were called to assist with the investigation.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victim.
MORE NEWS: ACSO: Suspect charged after hitting deputy's car while fleeing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.