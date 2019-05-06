CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrest of a Clinton woman after they say she abused a vulnerable adult she looked after.
According to a press release, SLED arrested Ivory Dakota Williams, 28, in connection to the incidents from 2017. SLED was asked to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.
Officials say Williams was employed by the Whitten Center in Laurens County when the abuse occurred. An arrest warrant says Williams is accused of burning the victim with a lighter.
The warrant also says the victim suffered injuries to their left cheek, right arm and left ankle.
Williams was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center. She was officially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Her case is scheduled to be prosecuted by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
