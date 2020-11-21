CHESTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement announced that it is investigating an incident where shots were fired between a man and deputies from Chester County Sheriff's Office today.
Agents say that no one was shot during the incident and no injuries have been reported.
The incident took place when Chester County deputies were responding to a 911 call. Authorities say a suspect retreated into their residence where a multi-hour standoff ensued.
SLED says that the standoff was eventually resolved and the suspect is now in custody.
This incident marks the 46th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year, according to SLED, surpassing 45 total incidents of the same nature in 2019.
MORE NEWS: The U.S. Is Getting an Epic New Glass-domed Train Route From the Rockies to Red Rocks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.