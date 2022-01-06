FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an armed man was shot and killed during a confrontation with a deputy.
SLED says the confrontation happened on Wednesday, Jan. 5 with a deputy from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old Abdul Timmons, according to SLED.
According to SLED, there were 40 officer-involved shootings in 2021, with one involving the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Stay tuned as we continue to learn more.
