YORK, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has issued an Endangered Person Notification for an 85-year-old man who went missing in South Carolina.
York police said Gershon Carmel was last seen at 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving Barron Park Drive in York.
Carmel is 5’4” tall, weighs 190 pounds, wears glasses, and has white hair.
Carmel may be driving a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra with SC license plate MUV321.
Anyone with information is asked to call York Police Department, 803-684-4141.
