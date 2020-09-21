Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED has issued a statewide alert for a man who went missing in Greenville County on Sunday and is considered an endangered person.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Grady Ritchie, was seen Sunday around noon leaving a home on East Georgia Road.
Deputies said Ritchie suffers from dementia and other medical impairments that require immediate attention.
The sheriff's office said he is believed to be traveling in a burgundy, 2006 Toyota Tundra with SC tag: 1173KM.
The vehicle may be headed to Laurens County. SLED said the vehicle may have been spotted in Flat Rock, NC.
Deputies say Ritchie is 5'9" tall, weighing around 185 pounds, is bald and has a mustache.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Deputies also ask the public to try to keep him in sight, if safe to do so, until law enforcement officials can arrive on scene.
