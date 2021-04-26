FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow in Gardena, Calif. Voters in four states could embrace broad legal marijuana sales on Election Day, setting the stage for a watershed year for the industry that could snowball into neighboring states as well as reshape policy on Capitol Hill. The Nov. 3, 2020, contests will take place in markedly different regions of the country, New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana and approval of the proposals would highlight how public acceptance of cannabis is cutting across geography, demographics and the nation's deep political divide. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)