SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they, and some local law enforcement agencies, responded to complaints concerning Upstate gyms that were in violation of Governor McMaster's executive order.
According to SLED, the complaints concerned the 10 Star Fitness locations in Spartanburg and Anderson reopening. At the moment, gyms are not permitted to operate, per McMaster's executive order that is aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
SLED and law enforcement spoke with management about the violations, and said both gyms voluntarily closed their facilities after the discussions.
