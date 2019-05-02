GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lt. Eugene Gerard Donohue of the SC Law Enforcement Division was presented with the 2019 Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement on Thursday.
Donohue began his career in 1984, the same year that the Billy Wilkins award was established, as a Greenville County deputy.
Donohue continued to work in various positions at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office until 1999, when he joined SLED.
Donahue’s entire family had careers in law enforcement. His brother is a Greenville County deputy. Another brother, his sister, and his father are FBI agents.
